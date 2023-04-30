SC Lottery
18th annual Race for Life raises awareness of organ donation

The 18th annual Race for Life brought walkers and runners alike together on Folly Beach Saturday.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The 18th annual Race for Life brought walkers and runners alike together on Folly Beach Saturday.

Just in time to wrap up National Donate Life Month, the annual event was presented by We Are Sharing Hope SC to raise awareness about the organ and tissue donation program in South Carolina.

Organizers and participants say the event is a crucial way to raise awareness about the importance of donations, for both transplant recipients and the loved ones of donors.

“I was actually only on the list for 5 days when I got my transplant. But when I was diagnosed, they gave me 6 to 18 months to live unless I got a transplant, so to me it’s extremely important that I share my story with people because I want to get beyond those misconceptions,” liver transplant recipient Michael Robinson said.

“Neil saved 8 lives with his organs, so I think it’s important that everyone knows this is a good cause,” family member of donor Nihar Patel said.

Runners and walkers were able to participate in a 5K, 10K or simply just by donating to the cause from home.

