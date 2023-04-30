SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beckham boys, Wando and Oceanside girls win lacrosse state championships

The Wando girls were among 3 Lowcountry teams to win state championships in lacrosse on Saturday
The Wando girls were among 3 Lowcountry teams to win state championships in lacrosse on Saturday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Five teams from the Lowcountry made the trip to Irmo high school in Columbia on Saturday to play for the SCHSL lacrosse state championship. Three of them came back with titles.

5-A Boys

Nation Ford 13, Wando 10 - The Warriors hopes of winning back to back state championships came up short.

5-A Girls

Wando 15, JL Mann 14 - Wando junior goalie Brooke Gentry made a save off a free attempt for JL Mann as time expired to give the Warriors another state title. Moments earlier, Cassie Frye scored to put Wando ahead after trailing earlier in the 4th quarter.

4-A Boys

Beckham 18, Christ Church 11 - The Bengals win back to back state championships beating the same Christ Church team they did in the 2022 finals. Austin Constable led the way for the Bengals with 6 goals while Ryan McCarthy had 4.

4-A Girls

Oceanside Collegiate 12, Beckham 6 - Teagan Scott had 5 goals for the Landsharks as they would win their first state championship in the sport with the victory.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Latest News

Clemson's K.J. Henry wraps up Georgia Tech quarterback Tobias Oliver during second-quarter...
Trio of Tigers Selected Saturday as Clemson Places Six in 2023 NFL Draft
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
Three Gamecocks picked on final day of NFL Draft
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 5/6 Chants Even the Series with a 13-5 Win on Saturday at Louisiana
VIDEO: Oceanside girls def. Beckham to win 4A lacrosse state title
VIDEO: Oceanside girls def. Beckham to win 4A lacrosse state title