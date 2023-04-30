Beckham boys, Wando and Oceanside girls win lacrosse state championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Five teams from the Lowcountry made the trip to Irmo high school in Columbia on Saturday to play for the SCHSL lacrosse state championship. Three of them came back with titles.

5-A Boys

Nation Ford 13, Wando 10 - The Warriors hopes of winning back to back state championships came up short.

5-A Girls

Wando 15, JL Mann 14 - Wando junior goalie Brooke Gentry made a save off a free attempt for JL Mann as time expired to give the Warriors another state title. Moments earlier, Cassie Frye scored to put Wando ahead after trailing earlier in the 4th quarter.

4-A Boys

Beckham 18, Christ Church 11 - The Bengals win back to back state championships beating the same Christ Church team they did in the 2022 finals. Austin Constable led the way for the Bengals with 6 goals while Ryan McCarthy had 4.

4-A Girls

Oceanside Collegiate 12, Beckham 6 - Teagan Scott had 5 goals for the Landsharks as they would win their first state championship in the sport with the victory.

