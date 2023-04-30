Celebrating Black Restaurant Week in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Black Restaurant Week in the Carolinas is back for its third year, although the Black Restaurant Week campaign itself is celebrating eight years.

The overall mission of the campaign is to showcase Black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses across the country.

Black Restaurant Week branches out to different regions, including Northwest, Southwest, Houston, Carolinas and the Bay area.

The Carolinas Week includes cities like Charlotte, Greensboro, and Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina, and Charleston and Columbia in South Carolina, among others.

Cuzzo’s Cusine on North Tryon Street in the University area is participating in the restaurant week. Its general manager Domarius Blocker said this week is important for the restaurant and for the community.

“We reach more of our own kind in the community and we give back opportunities and jobs as well. It’s just showing our community that we’re able to do the same things that others are able to do as well and just giving back to the community the best we can,” explained Blocker.

Derek Robinson, a co-founder of Black Restaurant Week said this year’s theme for the campaign is “More than just a week.” He is hoping to boost sales for several Black-owned restaurants throughout the rest of the year

“Over the years we’ve heard folks saying they’ve received anywhere between 15-20% of an increase in sales during their time with us during the campaign so we hope to hear that this year as well too,” shared Robinson.

This year’s Black Restaurant Week runs from April 28-May 7 at participating locations.

To search for participating restaurants in your area, click here.

