Charleston, Elon split first two of series

CHARLESTON, S.C. - College of Charleston and Elon split the first two games of the series Saturday with Elon taking the continuation of Friday’s 5-3 and Charleston responding with a 12-0 shutout.

Ty Good and Shea Sprague battled almost pitch-for-pitch to open Friday night’s game with Trotter Harlan’s two-run home run being the difference when play was suspended in the bottom of the eighth. Elon scored four runs in the top of the ninth when play resumed to steal game one 5-3.

Game two of the day saw Charleston’s bat’s come alive behind another strong outing from Trey Pooser in a 12-0 shutout. Pooser tossed six innings fanning six and walking just one for another quality start and his sixth win.

Cole Mathis collected four hits across the two games and drove in three - two of his hits coming as doubles for his 17th and 18th of the season. Jared Kirven and Khyree Miller added a pair of RBI in the second game as the Cougars slugged their way to 14 hits.

Leading Off

Final Score Game One: Elon 5, Charleston 3

Final Score Game Two: Charleston 12, Elon 0

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (27-15, 13-7 CAA), Elon (26-18, 14-8 CAA)

How It Happened

Elon struck first in Friday’s game in the second inning, but Ty Good limited the Phoenix to just that over six innings of work.

Trotter Harlan smacked a two-run home run in the fourth, his fourth of the season for a 2-1 Charleston lead.

The game would hold at 2-1 through 7 and a half innings before play was suspended due to a power outage at the stadium and play resumed Saturday afternoon.

Elon scored four runs in the top of the ninth to take a 5-2 lead with RBI hits from Ryan Sprock, Luke Stephenson and Cole Reynolds.

Charleston got one back in the bottom half to make it 5-3 on an Khyree Miller RBI single to score Cam Dean.

Game two saw domination from start to finish from Charleston led by Trey Pooser’s six shutout innings fanning six and allowing just one walk.

Charleston posted runs in five-straight innings for a commanding 8-0 lead through six innings before putting the final stamp on with four runs in the eighth.

Jared Kirven and Khyree Miller had two RBI each before Cole Mathis’ 18th double of the season cleared the bases in the eighth to make it 12-0 Cougars.

Luke Wood and Cam Dean came around to score three times in game two while Tyler Sorrentino crossed the plate twice and hit an RBI triple in the third inning.

Notes

Trey Pooser collected his sixth win of the season, a new season-high for the senior righty from Hanahan. Pooser has eight quality starts in 2023 and has an ERA of 2.59 ranking first in the CAA.

Ty Good tossed six innings of one-run ball Friday night punching seven tickets, taking a larger lead in the CAA for most strikeouts at 72. Good has struck out at least six on eight occasions in 2023 including four of his last five outings.

Cole Mathis collected doubles 17 and 18 on the season moving back into a tie for most in the CAA. The sophomore two-way player is slugging .597 with a team-high 35 RBI to go along with a .322 batting average.

Trotter Harlan hit his fourth home run of the season Friday night before play was suspended and became the third Cougar to drive in 30 on the season.

Alex Lyon finished off game two tossing three shutout innings for his fourth save of the season striking out two in the process. Three Cougars have multiple saves on the season - Lyon, Aidan Hunter and William Privette.

Charleston collected their 21st home win of the season and forced a rubber match Sunday seeking their seventh-straight home series win.

Up Next

Charleston and Elon finish the series Sunday afternoon in a rubber match scheduled for 1 p.m. from Patriots Point.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.