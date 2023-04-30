SC Lottery
The Citadel drops game 2 at NC State, 12-3

The Citadel homered for the third-straight game as Travis Lott hit a solo shot in the fourth inning in the Bulldogs 12-3 setback to NC State Saturday afternoon at Doak Field at Dail Park.(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Citadel homered for the third-straight game as Travis Lott hit a solo shot in the fourth inning in the Bulldogs 12-3 setback to NC State Saturday afternoon at Doak Field at Dail Park.

Game Information

Score: NC State 12, The Citadel 3

Records: The Citadel (19-21), NC State (28-14)

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Series: NC State leads 2-0

How it Happened

The Wolfpack got on the board in the second inning as they pushed across five runs on a three-run double from Noah Soles and a two-run homer from LuJames Groover III

The Bulldogs got a pair of runs back in the fourth inning as Travis Lott led off the inning with a home run to right. A base hit from Noah Mitchell and an infield single from Travis Elliott put runners on the corners. Crosby Jones drove in Mitchell with a base hit to left.

NCSU got the runs back in the home half of the inning on a RBI triple from Soles and a RBI groundout from Groover.

The Wolfpack would add a run in the fifth, then hit a pair of homers in the sixth to score three more runs.

NCSU added a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly.

The Bulldogs plated their third run of the game in the eighth as Mitchell walked and scored on a Wells Sykes triple into the right-field corner.

Inside the Box Score

The Bulldogs homered for the third-straight game as Travis Lott hit his fourth home run of the season to lead off the fourth inning.

Lott led the way offensively by going 3-for-4, including a home run.

Crosby Jones added a pair of hits and drove in a run.

Cameron Reeves (6-4) suffered the loss as he allowed seven runs on six hits and three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Sam Highfill (4-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits in 4.0 innings of relief.

On Deck

The teams are scheduled to play the final game of the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.

