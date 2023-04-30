SC Lottery
Crews clear crash on Bluffton Pkwy

All eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway are closed after an traffic accident Saturday...
All eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway are closed after an traffic accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway were closed after a crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office informed Live 5 News of the accident around 1:20 p.m.

It happened at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Buck Island Road.

There was no word on how long the lanes were blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

