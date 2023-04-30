SC Lottery
Deputies searching for leads in West Ashley cold case

Deputies search for answers in Joseph N. Hymes' 2011 death.
Deputies search for answers in Joseph N. Hymes' 2011 death.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over a decade after a man’s body was found, Charleston County deputies are asking for help that could lead them to find the person responsible for his death.

The sheriff’s office was called on April 30, 2011, to the 1700 block of Pineview Road. Once they arrived, investigators found the body of Joseph N. Hymes, 23, in a roadside ditch.

Authorities say Hymes was seen a couple of days before the homicide leaving his mother’s home on Balsam Street in West Ashley.

The day before deputies found Hymes, a witness reported hearing what sounded like firecrackers. However, this was later determined to be the gunfire that killed Hymes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several of Hymes’ friends were questioned, but no one became a further suspect, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

