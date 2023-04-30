SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks drop Saturday matinee to Auburn

Cole Messina drove in four runs but the University of South Carolina baseball team fell for the...
Cole Messina drove in four runs but the University of South Carolina baseball team fell for the second straight day to Auburn in a 9-5 decision Saturday afternoon (April 29) at Founders Park.(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA  –  Cole Messina drove in four runs but the University of South Carolina baseball team fell for the second straight day to Auburn in a 9-5 decision Saturday afternoon (April 29) at Founders Park.

Messina had a two-run double in the fifth and a two-run home run in the seventh but the Gamecocks had just six hits on the day and allowed six runs in the first two innings. Auburn homered four times and had 12 hits on the afternoon.

Jack Mahoney was tagged with the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Cade Austin pitched three innings, allowing just one hit and one run with three strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Carolina dropped its first home series of the season.
  • Auburn has now won six straight against the Gamecocks since 2019.
  • Carolina had four doubles on the day from Messina, Michael Braswell, Jonathan French and Caleb Denny.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Auburn will close the series on Sunday, April 30 at a new time of 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Latest News

Clemson's K.J. Henry wraps up Georgia Tech quarterback Tobias Oliver during second-quarter...
Trio of Tigers Selected Saturday as Clemson Places Six in 2023 NFL Draft
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
Three Gamecocks picked on final day of NFL Draft
Caden Grice pitched a career-high 8.0 innings with a career-high nine strikeouts to lead...
Grice leads Tigers over No. 11 Boston College 6-3 to take series
The Citadel homered for the third-straight game as Travis Lott hit a solo shot in the fourth...
The Citadel drops game 2 at NC State, 12-3