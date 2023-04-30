Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person hurt Sunday.

The victim was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 3 a.m. with a non-life threatening injury, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately known the exact location of the shooting or information on a possible suspect(s).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

