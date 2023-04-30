SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person hurt Sunday.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person hurt Sunday.

The victim was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 3 a.m. with a non-life threatening injury, according to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately known the exact location of the shooting or information on a possible suspect(s).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Road closures begin on Glenn McConnell parkway as crews widen the road.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: May 1st marks the beginning of Trauma Awareness Month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Spain is 1st Black woman to lead South Carolina Democrats
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tim Scott will visit the Lowcountry Sunday for a Faith in America Town Hall event.