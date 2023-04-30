SC Lottery
Sea turtle nesting season begins Monday

File photo
File photo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Monday marks the first day of sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina, including in Myrtle Beach.

City officials said crews will be cleaning and monitoring beaches while also reporting any nests spotted.

Those nests will then be relocated to Myrtle Beach State Park for safekeeping and observation.

The city also wants to remind residents and visitors that sea turtles are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Turtle Protection Act.

Anyone who sees a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach is asked to stay away from it. The same goes for hatchlings, which need to crawl to the ocean on their own in order to set their navigational compass, increasing their chance for survival.

“Do not harm, harass, pick up, ride, straddle, restrain, jump over, injure, kill or otherwise disturb sea turtles,” the city said in a statement. “Feeding or touching turtles in any way, including shining a light on them, is considered a disturbance.”

Federal penalties for disturbing sea turtles could include jail time and fines up to $15,000 for each offense, with a maximum federal fine of $25,000.

Sea turtle nesting season runs from May through October each year in South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

