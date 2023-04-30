Sen. Tim Scott to host town hall in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sen. Tim Scott (R - South Carolina) will continue his Faith in America tour Sunday afternoon with a town hall in downtown Charleston.

The latest stop in Scott’s tour, which according to a news release, is designed to discuss restoring hope, creating opportunity and protecting America, was Iowa.

Now, the senator is back in South Carolina, where he has already toured previously.

Over the past couple of weeks, it has been rumored that Scott will announce a run for president. As of now, no such announcement has been made.

However, Scott launched an Exploratory Committee for President of the United States two weeks ago.

The event starts at 4:45 p.m.

