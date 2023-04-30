SC Lottery
Stingrays Fall in Game 5; Sets Up Must-Win on Monday(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ESTERO, FL – The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Florida Everblades by a final score of 4-0 on Saturday night at Hertz Arena. With the loss, the Stingrays now trail the series 3-2 and return home on Monday in a must-win scenario.

The Everblades kicked off the scoring midway through the opening stanza as Blake Winiecki netted his first goal of the postseason. Winiecki received a pass between the circles and flung a shot past the glove of Clay Stevenson for the 1-0 lead on the lone goal of the first frame.

Joe Pendenza doubled the Florida advantage late in the second period as he lifted a shot over the glove of Stevenson while on the power play.

Florida took a 3-0 lead at the 8:24 mark of the final frame as Logan Lambdin redirected a shot past Stevenson for the deflection tally on the man advantage.

Winiecki iced the game on his second marker of the contest with 2:22 remaining in regulation as the Everblades concluded a 4-0 shutout behind 35 saves from Cam Johnson between the pipes.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum for a do-or-die Game 6 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Florida Everblades on Monday, May 1st at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

