SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Storm system to bring a few storms to the area this morning!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers and storms will move across our area this morning before we clear out this afternoon.  Any storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and small hail, so stay weather aware! A WIND ADVISROY has been issued for the coast through 6 pm this evening. As the system crosses our area this afternoon and evening it will be very windy. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. High pressure will build in early next week and will be in control for the entire week, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the week.

TODAY: AM Rain & Storms. PM Clearing. High 79, Low 55.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 76, Low 52.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77, Low 53.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 75, Low 51.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78, Low 57.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
Georgia authorities say a 3-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
3-year-old dies in crash after mother swerves to avoid stopped traffic, deputies say

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast