Storm system to bring a few storms to the area this morning!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers and storms will move across our area this morning before we clear out this afternoon. Any storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and small hail, so stay weather aware! A WIND ADVISROY has been issued for the coast through 6 pm this evening. As the system crosses our area this afternoon and evening it will be very windy. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. High pressure will build in early next week and will be in control for the entire week, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the week.

TODAY: AM Rain & Storms. PM Clearing. High 79, Low 55.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 76, Low 52.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 77, Low 53.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 75, Low 51.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78, Low 57.

