Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – Willie Nelson is marking a major milestone. He turned 90 years old Saturday.
The legendary musician celebrated the event with some friends at the Hollywood Bowl.
The star-studded list included Snoop Dogg, Neil young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and The Chicks, just to name a few.
Nelson also performed on stage, including a duet with Snoop Dogg.
