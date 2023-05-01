SC Lottery
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley

Troopers are investigating after a vehicle pursuit ended with a driver crashing into two vehicles, including a Charleston County deputy’s cruiser.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle pursuit ended with a driver crashing into two vehicles, including a Charleston County deputy’s cruiser.

The chase ended near Ashley Hall Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard late Monday afternoon, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies say the driver was detained at the scene, but have not yet released his name or the reason he was being pursued.

Knapp said in addition to the deputy’s cruiser, a civilian vehicle was also struck.

No serious injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

