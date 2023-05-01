Charleston receives $10M grant for pump station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state awarded $10 million in funding to the city of Charleston to help pay for the second and final phase of a project to fight flooding on the peninsula.

The award, from the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Fund, will go to the King Street Pump Station project, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

“When complete, this drainage project will make a real difference for our citizens, and I want to thank the state for providing the critical support we need to get construction underway,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

The first phase of the project involved improving the surface collection system. The city completed that process in early 2022.

O’Toole said the second phase involves installing a pump station to take water from the improved collection system and pump it out to the river through Newmarket Creek. The city is partnering with the Charleston Housing Authority to build the second phase of the project on the vacant Huger frontage of Enston Homes.

The city will also incorporate green infrastructure, landscaping improvements and architecturally attracting building materials to make the project “an amenity for the neighborhood as well,” O’Toole said.

The project is set to go out to bids later this year and work is expected to be complete in 2025.

