SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cordova Fire Department finds surprise inside tree

The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.
The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.(Cordova Fire Department (CFD))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.

They posted a photo of a sliced open trunk with the outline of the Palmetto State seemingly imbedded in its interior.

“How cool is that?!?!” posted CFD.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department received a report of the fire at 12:59 p.m.
1 injured in Mount Pleasant shrimp boat fire
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide

Latest News

A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Wildlife officials, other agencies search for missing juvenile
An overturned vehicle on I-526 has one eastbound lane completely blocked and a second partially...
Crews clear overturned vehicle on I-526
Pickens Co. Husband Hollering Contest
Husband hollering contest at Pickens Azalea Festival
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Spain is 1st Black woman to lead South Carolina Democrats