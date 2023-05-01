SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim of Friday night North Charleston stabbing

North Charleston Police say they are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Friday night in North Charleston.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died early Saturday morning after a stabbing late Friday night.

Joshua Brown, 19, from North Charleston died at 1:42 a.m. Saturday at MUSC from multiple stab wounds, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The stabbing followed a fight off of Niagara and Dewey Streets, authorities said.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said officers responded to the area just before 11 p.m. where an injured man had been spotted. Officers arrived and found a man lying on his back with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from their injuries.

North Charleston Police Department detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.

No arrests have been made so far.

