Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges

A woman is facing multiple charges after a fatal collision left one dead and three others injured in the city of Folly Beach.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 34-year-old Charlotte, NC woman killed in a weekend crash.

Samantha Miller died at the scene from injuries sustained when a vehicle crashed into the golf cart she was riding in, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and reckless homicide after police say she rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Ave.

One passenger of the golf cart died in the crash. Three others were injured, with two of them in very serious condition, according to Chief Andrew Gilreath, Director of Public Safety for Folly Beach.

Komoroski was not injured in the collision.

Investigators determined Komoroski was going 65 mph at the time of the crash.

Folly Beach Police was assisted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston City PD, SC Probation and Parole, Charleston County Coroners Office, Charleston County EMS, and the James Island Fire Dept in the response.

