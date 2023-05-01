Crews battle house fire on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has heavily damaged a home on James Island.

Crews responded before 4 p.m. to the home, located on Sol Legare Road off Folly Road. That’s near the Harris Teeter.

Video shows the front of the home suffered severe damage from the fire, but firefighters have not released details.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire or what caused it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

