Crews clear overturned vehicle on I-526

An overturned vehicle on I-526 has one eastbound lane completely blocked and a second partially...
An overturned vehicle on I-526 has one eastbound lane completely blocked and a second partially blocked Monday morning.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews cleared an overturned vehicle on I-526 Monday morning.

The crash happened near the Virginia Avenue exit on I-526 going toward Mount Pleasant and blocked one lane.

Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles on the scene of the crash with the left lane completely blocked.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

