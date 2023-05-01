SC Lottery
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge

Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Summer Huechtker
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A University of South Florida football player who played high school ball in the Lowcountry is being accused of choking someone after an argument.

Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the victim on Saturday.

After investigating, deputies say there was a verbal argument between Dukes and the victim. At some point, while at the victim’s home, things turned physical, and Dukes strangled the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dukes is an active student at USF and on the school’s football roster. In high school, he played football at the First Baptist School of Charleston.

“I applaud this victim for coming forward,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources.”

Dukes is out on a surety bond, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

