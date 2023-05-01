SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11

FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.
FILE: Some costs associated with testing may shift to become out-of-pocket.(Source: KPHO/KTVK/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency officially ends this month.

One of the things that means is free COVID-19 tests aren’t guaranteed after May 11.

Some costs may shift to become out-of-pocket.

Additional doses of the bivalent COVID-19 booster have been given the green light for some by both the FDA and CDC. (Source: CNN)

However, there are still ways to take advantage of the benefits of the public health emergency before it expires.

Pharmacies and other retailers have home tests, and costs may be covered upfront or reimbursed by insurance plans.

There’s also the federal website covidtests.gov that allows U.S. households to order free test kits for delivery.

The site is still up and running, with four free tests available to any household that hasn’t ordered since December.

Also, the Food and Drug Administration has extended the expiration date for many home tests beyond what’s on the box, so check the FDA website before throwing them out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting
Deputies search for answers in Joseph N. Hymes' 2011 death.
Deputies searching for leads in West Ashley cold case
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department received a report of the fire at 12:59 p.m.
1 injured in Mount Pleasant shrimp boat fire

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says that the funding bill passed by the House doesn't cut...
Speaker McCarthy disputes claim that bill cuts VA benefits
VIDEO: SC gas prices drop for second straight week
VIDEO: SC gas prices drop for second straight week
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Missouri judge to rule on strict trans health care limits
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man riding a...
Shooting on James Island injures 1
FILE - Mylissa Farmer stands for a portrait at her home in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 28, 2022. In...
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law