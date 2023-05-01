SC Lottery
Classroom Champions: Teacher wants to help build her students writing skills

Kensington Elementary reading interventionist Carrie Johnson says she works with an amazing...
Kensington Elementary reading interventionist Carrie Johnson says she works with an amazing group of students who range from first grade to third grade.(Carrie Johnson)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 24 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Kensington Elementary reading interventionist Carrie Johnson says she works with an amazing group of students who range from first grade to third grade.

She says most of her kids struggle with early reading and writing skills.

Because of this many of her Title One learners are not always excited or motivated during literacy and word work time.

“I think the biggest thing is getting them excited about learning and knowing it can be engaging that’s my number one goal in this,” Johnson said.

Johnson has a Donors Choose request to get classroom materials that will make for more engaging and interesting lessons.

Her list includes colorful pens, stickers, and magnet boards that will allow her kids to use unique materials to write, sticky notes and notepads to write new words on during word work time, and highlighters and pens to emphasize skill words each week.

“Anytime I introduce a new tool for learning they just can’t wait to learn and the growth I see from that is amazing,” Johnson said. “Now is the time to push and keep them excited it’s the end of the year and they start to get summer ready so anything to keep them excited about it is great.”

Johnson says her number one priority is to get students engaged and excited about learning. She says the materials will do just that.

As of Monday, Johnson’s project still needs $500 to be funded.

Become a Classroom Champion right now by clicking here to donate.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

