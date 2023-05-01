Hurricane preparedness month kicks off in SC

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane preparedness week kicked off Sunday and officials are reminding people to take the steps now to be ready in the event of a storm.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and forecasters are predicting a slightly milder season.

In April, long-range forecasters at universities in Colorado and North Carolina released predictions for the 2023 season.

In the university’s “Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity forecast,” Colorado State University forecasted 13 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes for the year.

The average is 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes, and 3.2 major hurricanes. Part of why researchers believe in a milder hurricane season is because we are entering an “El Nino” climate pattern sooner than originally expected. “El Nino” is usually associated with a weaker hurricane season.

The city of Isle of Palms is hosting a hurricane preparedness expo on May 16 to help people prepare.

The event is being held from 4-7 p.m. at the city’s recreation center.

The family-friendly event will have events for the kids with an inflatable slide, temporary tattoos and food available.

Attendees can also enter for a chance to win an emergency kit.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.