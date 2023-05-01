Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint, stealing her car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 22-year-old man was charged after he held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car.

Marquez Beaton was charged with armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Charleston police responded just after midnight Friday to N. Woodmere Drive for a physical assault with a weapon.

A police report states Beaton was at the woman’s home when he attacked her. Beaton allegedly pulled her hair and choked her before going into a bedroom and grabbing a rifle, the report states.

The woman told officers Beaton pointed the rifle at her before leaving in her car.

Officers were able to locate the car and Beaton a short time later, the report states.

Beaton was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

