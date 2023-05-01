SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint, stealing her car

Police say a 22-year-old man was charged after he held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car.
Police say a 22-year-old man was charged after he held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 22-year-old man was charged after he held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car.

Marquez Beaton was charged with armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Charleston police responded just after midnight Friday to N. Woodmere Drive for a physical assault with a weapon.

A police report states Beaton was at the woman’s home when he attacked her. Beaton allegedly pulled her hair and choked her before going into a bedroom and grabbing a rifle, the report states.

The woman told officers Beaton pointed the rifle at her before leaving in her car.

Officers were able to locate the car and Beaton a short time later, the report states.

Beaton was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department received a report of the fire at 12:59 p.m.
1 injured in Mount Pleasant shrimp boat fire
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide

Latest News

Hurricane preparedness week kicked off Sunday and officials are reminding people to take the...
Hurricane preparedness month kicks off in SC
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning stabbing.
N. Charleston police investigate deadly stabbing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hurricane preparedness month kicks off in SC
An overturned vehicle on I-526 has one eastbound lane completely blocked and a second partially...
Crews clear overturned vehicle on I-526