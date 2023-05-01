N. Charleston police investigate deadly stabbing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning stabbing.

Officers were called to Cherokee Methodist Church on Cosgrove Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

A police report states the victim walked up to the church yelling about being stabbed.

The man said he had been stabbed in the back and gave officers a description, the report states.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Officers searched the area and were unable to find the person described.

