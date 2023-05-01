SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigate deadly Friday night stabbing

North Charleston Police say they are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Friday night in North Charleston.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed Friday night in North Charleston.

Police responded to Niagara Street near Dorchester Road just before 11 p.m. in relation to a report of an adult male with unknown injuries, according to police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs.

Officers arrived at Niagara Street and located a man lying on his back with stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

North Charleston Police Department detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

