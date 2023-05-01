SC Lottery
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant

Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine restaurant.(Auburn Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (Gray News) – A man in Maine was arrested after police said he had a huge shipment of fentanyl delivered to a restaurant.

The Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post that a large wooden crate was delivered to an Auburn restaurant on Friday.

Employees at the restaurant had recently ordered a shipment of mugs from a seller in Arizona and believed those to be what was inside of the crate.

However, when the employees opened the crate, they instead found a plastic tote containing what the employees believed was a significant quantity of illegal drugs.

Police said the tote had a shipping label with the address of the restaurant and a contact name of Jeremy Mercier. Officials said Mercier was not one of the restaurant’s employees.

Auburn police officers were called to the restaurant that afternoon where they examined the shipment and confirmed that the tote had illegal drugs in it. The drugs were taken to the police department, where officials tested it and discovered it was fentanyl.

When Jeremy Mercier came to the restaurant about an hour later to ask about the shipment, officers intercepted him and placed him under arrest.

Police said Mercier was out on pre-conviction bail for an unrelated criminal charge.

According to officials, Mercier has a previous conviction for the distribution of cocaine. He was convicted in 2007 and spent several years in prison.

Officers said they seized about $2,780 from Mercier as evidence of drug proceeds and 14 kilos of suspected fentanyl with a street value of more than $3 million.

Mercier is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail with no bail.

He was charged with aggravated illegal importation of scheduled drugs, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, and violation of conditional release.

