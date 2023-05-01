SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Prison love letters for Alex Murdaugh continue to pour in

People are continuing to reach out to Alex Murdaugh while he serves two life sentences for killing his wife and son.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People are continuing to reach out to Alex Murdaugh while he serves two life sentences for killing his wife and son.

In his first weeks in prison, the convicted killer received dozens of messages from people across the country extending friendship and even expressing their love for him.

A Freedom of Information Act request revealed dozens of new electronic messages sent to Murdaugh in April.

One woman sent Murdaugh 11 messages within a 24-hour period. “The thought of Alex Murdaugh consumes me day and night,” one of her messages reads. Another says, “I think I have become obsessed with you.”

Another woman wrote, “I would bet I’m the hottest one you’ve gotten mail from thus far!”

“People say I look like a beauty queen contestant,” another woman said. “I was compared to Jessica Biel yesterday at the gym.”

Below are the latest messages released by the SC Department of Corrections:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Breeze Airways is turning two later this month and they’re launching a summer sale to celebrate.
Breeze Airways celebrates birthday with fare sale
The new ordinance would require groups of 25 or more to apply for a permit before gathering on...
Isle of Palms set to vote on crowd permit ordinance in special meeting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Isle of Palms set to vote on crowd permit ordinance in special meeting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley