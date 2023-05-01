Reward offered for information on suspected drowning of rabbits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is set to offer a reward for information after the bodies of two caged pet rabbits were found in the water at low tide in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department is also investigating the discovery, which was made Friday at Pierpont Boat Landing on Cedar Lane in West Ashley, Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman said.

Police are trying to determine who owned the rabbits and find any details related to their deaths.

“If this incident is determined to be an act of animal cruelty, Charleston Animal Society will offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of the person or persons responsible for this heinous act,” Hyman said.

Charleston Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We are deeply disturbed by the discovery of these deceased rabbits,” Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman said. “If the police department’s investigation determines that these pet rabbits died as a result of a cruel act, it qualifies as an animal cruelty felony under South Carolina law, and we will work tirelessly to find the individuals responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information about the person who owns the cage or the rabbits is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for Charleston Police Animal Control Supervisor Courtney Bales.

