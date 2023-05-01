SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Reward offered for information on suspected drowning of rabbits

The Charleston Animal Society and Charleston Police are working to identify the owner of this...
The Charleston Animal Society and Charleston Police are working to identify the owner of this rabbit cage that contained the bodies of two pet rabbits found in the water Friday.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is set to offer a reward for information after the bodies of two caged pet rabbits were found in the water at low tide in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department is also investigating the discovery, which was made Friday at Pierpont Boat Landing on Cedar Lane in West Ashley, Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman said.

Police are trying to determine who owned the rabbits and find any details related to their deaths.

“If this incident is determined to be an act of animal cruelty, Charleston Animal Society will offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and felony conviction of the person or persons responsible for this heinous act,” Hyman said.

Charleston Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We are deeply disturbed by the discovery of these deceased rabbits,” Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman said. “If the police department’s investigation determines that these pet rabbits died as a result of a cruel act, it qualifies as an animal cruelty felony under South Carolina law, and we will work tirelessly to find the individuals responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information about the person who owns the cage or the rabbits is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for Charleston Police Animal Control Supervisor Courtney Bales.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge
Deputies search for answers in Joseph N. Hymes' 2011 death.
Deputies searching for leads in West Ashley cold case
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting
An overturned vehicle on I-526 has one eastbound lane completely blocked and a second partially...
Crews clear overturned vehicle on I-526

Latest News

A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe account set up for newly-married victims of DUI crash exceeds goal
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bride killed, 3 others hurt in DUI crash, police say
Police say a 22-year-old man was charged after he held a woman at gunpoint and stole her car.
Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Crews are fighting a fire at a home on Sol Legare Road on James Island.
Crews battle house fire on James Island
The city plans to install a pump station to take the water from the improved collection system...
Charleston receives $10M grant for pump station