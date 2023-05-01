SC gas prices drop for second straight week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices across South Carolina are continuing to fall for the second straight week.

A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices are 8.4 cents lower over the past week, bringing the state’s average to $3.21 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 9 cents higher than a month ago and 61.2 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.75 per gallon Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1.14 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.15 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 6.3 cents over the past week to an average of $3.58 per gallon. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price for a gallon of diesel also continued its decline falling 5.3 cents over the past week to an average of $4.07 per gallon.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline - but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”

