Shooting on James Island injures 1

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man riding a bicycle.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said deputies responded to South Grimball Road near Ismael Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday for reported gunfire.

Knapp said the man had a non-life-threatening injury and had been taken to the hospital before deputies arrived.

Deputies determined someone in a vehicle shot at the man, who was riding a bicycle.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

