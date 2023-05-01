Wildlife officials, other agencies search for missing juvenile

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they are searching around the river near Mars Old Field landing.

SCDNR spokesman Greg Lucas said crews searched throughout the night and members of the dive team resumed searching Monday morning.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

