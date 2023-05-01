SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wildlife officials, other agencies search for missing juvenile

A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.
A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.(wmbf)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they are searching around the river near Mars Old Field landing.

SCDNR spokesman Greg Lucas said crews searched throughout the night and members of the dive team resumed searching Monday morning.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left one...
Georgetown Co. deputies investigating early-morning shooting
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department received a report of the fire at 12:59 p.m.
1 injured in Mount Pleasant shrimp boat fire
Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide

Latest News

An overturned vehicle on I-526 has one eastbound lane completely blocked and a second partially...
Crews clear overturned vehicle on I-526
Pickens Co. Husband Hollering Contest
Husband hollering contest at Pickens Azalea Festival
The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.
Cordova Fire Department finds surprise inside tree
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Spain is 1st Black woman to lead South Carolina Democrats