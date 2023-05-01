SC Lottery
Wildlife officials, other agencies search river for missing child

A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.
By Steven Ardary and Melissa Rademaker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A search is underway for a missing youth around the Edisto River in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed they are searching around the river near Mars Old Field landing.

SCDNR spokesman Greg Lucas said crews searched throughout the night and members of the dive team resumed searching Monday morning. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue are assisting with the search.

Dive teams and searchers using underwater cameras took turns Monday combing the river near the landing.

Crime scene tape blocks off most of the landing. Family members have been along the bank waiting for word but have declined to talk to the media.

Authorities have not released the name, age or gender of the missing child and also have not released a photo.

