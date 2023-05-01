Windy stretch to kick off May!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunny skies and windy conditions continue today across the Lowcountry as a powerful low pressure system sits and spins over the Great Lakes. Highs today will reach the mid 70s with winds sustained at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph this afternoon. The wind will die down again tonight leading to a cool start tomorrow morning in the upper 40s and low 50s. Cool mornings and sunny, breezy afternoons will continue through Wednesday before the wind finally gives up on Thursday. Highs will climb to near 80 degrees by Friday before a cold front brings the chance of a few showers Saturday morning. Most of this weekend looks dry right now with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The average high temperature for the first week of May is 81-82°.

TODAY: Sunny and Windy. High 76.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 75.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78.

