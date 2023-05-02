Authorities continue search for fugitive ordered back to prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are continuing the search for a convicted killer who was granted early release from his prison sentence then ordered back to prison by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Jeroid Price was convicted of killing Charleston native Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in a shooting at a Columbia club in 2002. A judge sentenced him to serve 35 years for the killing in 2003.

But back in December, another judge reduced the sentence to 19 years, granting him an early release under orders that were then sealed.

Smalls’ family said they found out about Price’s release in March just hours before he was set free from the New Mexico prison where he was serving his sentence.

The South Carolina Supreme Court reversed the early release after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asked them to look into the circumstances of the release. Wilson argued the judge did not follow proper procedure.

Rep. Todd Rutherford, the House minority leader, is serving as Price’s attorney and told the court that Price was granted early release because he assisted the state’s Department of Corrections by alerting them to a fellow inmate’s escape. While in prison, Rutherford said Price also broke up fights, potentially saving the lives of corrections officers in the process.

Ultimately, the court voted 3-2 to order Price taken back into custody and returned to prison.

Last week, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Price was considered a fugitive after he failed to surrender to authorities after the Supreme Court released its ruling. He said his agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his recapture.

Rutherford held a news conference Friday afternoon saying it had become clear to him that Price may not know that there is a warrant out for his arrest. But he said he wanted to make it clear that he was advising Price to turn himself in.

“Although Mr. Price did nothing to deserve this — he was released legally from jail; he did not escape; he walked out with a judge’s order,” Rutherford said. “I’m sorry that this happened. I’m sorry that the Supreme Court ordered this. And I’m sorry for Mr. Price, who has done nothing but help the citizens of South Carolina capture a dangerous criminal, saving the lives of correctional officers. That somehow, that lands him back in jail in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.”

Lott said anyone who knows of Price’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 803-737-9000.

