Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. exits game after HBP vs Mets

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a three-run home...
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, April 3, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill.

Leading off the game, Acuña was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He sat on the ground for a while holding his shoulder in obvious pain while receiving attention from an athletic trainer.

Acuña then walked back to the dugout and was replaced by pinch-runner Kevin Pillar, who took the slugger’s spot in right field.

Initial X-rays were negative, but Acuña was undergoing more testing at a hospital before joining the Braves for their trip to Miami.

“We’ll know more when he gets back here,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the Mets won the second game 5-3 to split the twinbill.

Acuña finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times as the Braves took the opener 9-8 after the teams were rained out the previous two days. He launched a 448-foot home run into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field, taking a good look at his prodigious drive before beginning an animated trot around the bases.

A trio of New York batters were plunked in the first game — Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil — although all three were just grazed by pitches slower than 90 mph.

