Breeze Airways celebrates birthday with fare sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is turning two later this month and they’re launching a summer sale to celebrate.

The airline is putting 15 flights from Charleston on sale for June travel.

“Since Breeze started flying two years ago, we have been serious about igniting positive change within a stagnant, oftentimes unfriendly, industry through our unique combination of low fares, flexible polices, efficient flights and Seriously Nice Team Members and experience,” Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO David Neeleman said. “We are going ‘all in’ this May to stake our claim in ‘NLCC’ by highlighting all the things that make up this unique model starting with dozens of new flight inaugurals and our lowest fares right ahead of the summer season.”

Breeze’s summer sale has flights from Charleston International Airport beginning at $39 to the following destinations:

Akron-Canton, OH starting from $55* one way

Charleston, WV starting from $49*

Cincinnati, OH starting from $39*

Fort Myers, FL starting from $45*

Hartford, CT starting from $49*

Islip-Long Island, NY starting from $54*

New Orleans, LA starting from $49*

Orlando, FL starting from $49*

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $64*

Providence, RI starting from $55*

Richmond, VA starting from $49*

Syracuse, NY starting from $45*

Tampa, FL starting from $49*

West Palm Beach, FL starting from $49*

Westchester County, NY starting from $49*

Exact dates and fares can be found on the Breeze Airways website.

