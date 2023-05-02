Charleston Police search for man missing since Thursday
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man missing for six days.
Police say Logan Schoening, 23, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on April 27.
He is believed to be driving a red 2007 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate ZVZ997.
Anyone who sees him or his car is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422.
