Charleston Police search for man missing since Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man missing for six days.

Police say Logan Schoening, 23, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on April 27.

He is believed to be driving a red 2007 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate ZVZ997.

Anyone who sees him or his car is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422.

