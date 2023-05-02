SC Lottery
Colleton Co. could expect 265 new homes to match job growth, council says

This proposed development would go on roughly 188 acres just north of Walterboro near Longleaf...
This proposed development would go on roughly 188 acres just north of Walterboro near Longleaf subdivision.(D.R. Horton)
By Anna Harris
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 265 single-family home development could be making its way to Colleton County.

This proposed development would go on roughly 188 acres just north of Walterboro near Longleaf subdivision. According to the plan, the address of these homes will be along Walnut Hill Drive in Okatie, just north of the city of Walterboro and they will all fall into the county lines.

Dozens of people that live in or around the city are divided on the topic. Some say they need their city to grow, and others say they don’t want Walterboro to be the next Charleston or Summerville when it comes to overdevelopment.

According to a Scott Biering, Colleton County Councilman for the Eastern District, this need for homes comes after two industries have announced they’re coming to the county, bringing around 600 jobs total.

“I know nobody likes change, but I think it’s time,” Biering said. “We got to do something. We got the industry coming in. We want a better quality of life for people, so pay scales need to go up. The only way to do that is to open the doors and invite people in.”

D.R. Horton is the developer behind this project. On Monday, residents that live around this property, such as in the Longleaf subdivision or near Mt. Carmel Road had a meeting with them to find out more information about these homes.

Live 5 reached out to D.R. Horton for a statement. This story will be updated when it becomes available.

