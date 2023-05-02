SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cooler than Average Start to May!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong low pressure system over the Great Lakes continues to bring unseasonably cool weather to the eastern half of the United States, including here to the Lowcountry of South Carolina. We expect another sunny and breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Cool nights will continue with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s inland, low to mid 50s along the coast through Thursday morning. The wind will continue on Wednesday before FINALLY calming down on Thursday. Sunshine will continue until late Friday when a disturbance will increase our cloud cover and eventually bring the chance of a few showers over the weekend. Right now, it looks like the best chance of some rain will be later Saturday through early Sunday morning. Most of the weekend should be dry with temps in the 70s.

TODAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Not Breezy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 78.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Breezy & Chilly Night Ahead!
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
Hurricane preparedness week kicked off Sunday and officials are reminding people to take the...
Hurricane preparedness month kicks off in SC