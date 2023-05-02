Cooler than Average Start to May!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong low pressure system over the Great Lakes continues to bring unseasonably cool weather to the eastern half of the United States, including here to the Lowcountry of South Carolina. We expect another sunny and breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Cool nights will continue with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s inland, low to mid 50s along the coast through Thursday morning. The wind will continue on Wednesday before FINALLY calming down on Thursday. Sunshine will continue until late Friday when a disturbance will increase our cloud cover and eventually bring the chance of a few showers over the weekend. Right now, it looks like the best chance of some rain will be later Saturday through early Sunday morning. Most of the weekend should be dry with temps in the 70s.

TODAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 77.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Not Breezy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 78.

