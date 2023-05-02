Council approves preservation requirements for future of Summerville Main Street

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With plans to redevelop North Main Street in Summerville, the Dorchester County Council is requiring any future owner or developer to follow specific preservation rules.

The news of a potential sale of the building at 500 North Main St., spurred many residents to reach out to county council with hopes of preserving the building and property surrounding it. Now, the council is requiring any future owner or developer to follow a set of guidelines.

The building used to be a hospital before it became the home base for county services. A Veteran’s memorial honoring branches of the military and public service, including name dedicated bricks, sits in front of the building.

The council approved requirements that the new owner try to preserve the old hospital façade, if possible, preserve the Veteran’s memorial, create a civic park along Main Street, and have public input meetings about their site plans.

Members voted 6-1 to approve the list or requirements. Harriet Holman was the only dissenting vote.

Council member Bill Hearn of District 6, which includes Summerville and the property in question, said he heard an overwhelming amount of passion for the history of the area. That’s why he proposed the requirements.

“They’ve called, they’ve emailed, they’ve reached me face to face they have shown up at our meetings to express their concerns. And, you know, again, we’ve heard those concerns and I’m hearing this loud and clear,” Hearn explains.

He says he thinks people may have felt that the building was suddenly being ripped away from the community, but that’s not the case. The county still has a few years left of operating out of 500 North Main St. before moving into the new building. Hearn makes it clear, there is no signed offer, contract or deal as of the start of May, and when there is movement in the process, people will know.

“Anything that’s going to happen is out in front of us County. Council will have to receive a potential contract and vote on it yes or no up or down. And there will be a public hearing in conjunction with that contract. So the public has not missed anything at this point. Everything is still in front of us,” Hearn explains.

At the council meeting, Councilmember David Chinnis amended the original wording to include ‘if possible’ when it comes to preserving the building’s façade. Chairman Todd Friddle agreed.

“I think council really wants to do what’s right for the community. I think preserving the veteran memorial is a no brainer. Personally I think it’s probably the right decision to change the wording to if at all possible. I don’t have a problem with preserving the façade but we don’t know what will happen,” Friddle said before the vote.

The council approved the preservation with the following requirements:

To require the future owner and developer of 500 North Main St. to preserve the old hospital façade, if possible, by incorporating it into their design and plans.

To create a civic park on the frontage of the property on main street dedicated to the county to bookend with Hutchinson Square.

To preserve the Veteran’s memorial

To require the future owner and developer to hold public outreach meetings before seeking approval from the town of Summerville.

