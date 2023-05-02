SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews work to repair water mains in Hollywood, West Ashley, on James Island

Charleston Water System is working to repair three separate water mains.
Charleston Water System is working to repair three separate water mains.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Water System is working to repair three separate water mains.

The agency said crews were on Petersfield Road in the Hollywood area to repair a water main just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A second crew was in the Chesterfield subdivision on James Island to repair another water main.

Charleston Water expects the repairs to be completed by 2 p.m.

A third water main is being repaired in the Stono Park subdivision of West Ashley along Pineview Road and Pratt Street.

The West Ashley main is expected to be repaired by 1 p.m.

Charleston Water says customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water during the repair. Taps should be flushed for five minutes or until the water is clear if water remains discolored after the repairs are complete.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Matthew Conner was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of burglary...
Tips from public lead to arrest in Charleston burglary
A 25-year-old man is facing charges related to a downtown robbery after police say he held an...
Man accused of holding convenience store employee at gunpoint, robbing store
Breeze Airways is turning two later this month and they’re launching a summer sale to celebrate.
Breeze Airways celebrates birthday with fare sale
The new ordinance would require groups of 25 or more to apply for a permit before gathering on...
Isle of Palms set to vote on crowd permit ordinance in special meeting