Crews work to repair water mains in Hollywood, West Ashley, on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Water System is working to repair three separate water mains.

The agency said crews were on Petersfield Road in the Hollywood area to repair a water main just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A second crew was in the Chesterfield subdivision on James Island to repair another water main.

Charleston Water expects the repairs to be completed by 2 p.m.

A third water main is being repaired in the Stono Park subdivision of West Ashley along Pineview Road and Pratt Street.

The West Ashley main is expected to be repaired by 1 p.m.

Charleston Water says customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water during the repair. Taps should be flushed for five minutes or until the water is clear if water remains discolored after the repairs are complete.

