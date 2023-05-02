SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies arrest 2 in Pawleys Island ‘smash-and-grab’ burglary of jewelry store

Dreshay Simmons, 34, of Rochester, New York; and Tashake Tyrea Mitchum, 32, of Conway, are...
Dreshay Simmons, 34, of Rochester, New York; and Tashake Tyrea Mitchum, 32, of Conway, are charged with second-degree burglary, deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary early Tuesday morning about twenty minutes after it happened.

Dreshay Simmons, 34, of Rochester, New York; and Tashake Tyrea Mitchum, 32, of Conway, are charged with second-degree burglary, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The two were arrested following a traffic stop at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday, deputies say.

Video surveillance from the jewelry store confirmed the vehicle in the traffic stop, Lesley said.

Deputies say the two men, along with a third who ran away on foot, backed a vehicle into the front door of the Christopher’s Fine Jewelry store on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island, breaking the glass and causing extensive damage at 2:23 a.m. A jewelry case was broken open and an unknown amount of inventory was taken during the incident, investigators say.

No jewelry was recovered from the men arrested during the traffic stop, Lesley said.

Simmons and Mitchum were being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash with golf cart, Woman facing DUI charges
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal
Crews are searching for a missing child near the Edisto River in Colleton County.
Crews continue searching river for missing child; Few details released
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit in West Ashley after the...
1 in custody after chase ends with crash in West Ashley
Michel Dukes, 22, is facing one felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Former Lowcountry football standout arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

MUSC Public Safety is investigating a shots fired call in the McClennan Banks garage. Officials...
MUSC parking garage reopens after shots fired
Erin was reunited with her long-missing cat Mr. Mojo, who disappeared from her Mount Pleasant...
Cat reunited with owner 10 years after it went missing in Mount Pleasant
Vincent Lamont Smith, 25, is charged with attempted murer, possession of a firearm during the...
North Charleston Police arrest man in shooting
A photo posted on a GoFundMe account shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson Friday on their wedding...
Woman charged in DUI that killed newlywed refused sobriety test, documents state