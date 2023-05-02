Deputies arrest 2 in Pawleys Island ‘smash-and-grab’ burglary of jewelry store

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary early Tuesday morning about twenty minutes after it happened.

Dreshay Simmons, 34, of Rochester, New York; and Tashake Tyrea Mitchum, 32, of Conway, are charged with second-degree burglary, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

The two were arrested following a traffic stop at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday, deputies say.

Video surveillance from the jewelry store confirmed the vehicle in the traffic stop, Lesley said.

Deputies say the two men, along with a third who ran away on foot, backed a vehicle into the front door of the Christopher’s Fine Jewelry store on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island, breaking the glass and causing extensive damage at 2:23 a.m. A jewelry case was broken open and an unknown amount of inventory was taken during the incident, investigators say.

No jewelry was recovered from the men arrested during the traffic stop, Lesley said.

Simmons and Mitchum were being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.