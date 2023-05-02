FIRST ALERT: Ashley Phosphate blocked as crews battle mobile home fires

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is fighting a fire involving multiple mobile homes Tuesday afternoon.

The fire forced them to shut down a portion of Ashley Phosphate Road near the Cathedral of Praise to extend fire hoses, North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Chris Rainey said.

Rainey said the homes involved are on Beret Street.

It is not clear how many homes or involved or whether any injuries have been reported.

Drivers should plan on finding an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

