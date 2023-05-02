GoFundMe for newlywed victims of DUI crash raises triple its goal

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Donations have continued pouring in after news spread of a crash that killed a woman and severely injured her husband and two others hours after their wedding on Folly Beach.

The crash happened Friday at approximately 10 p.m. when a vehicle rear-ended a golf cart in the 1200 block of East Ashley Avenue, Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath said.

The person killed in the crash, Samantha Miller, had just gotten married earlier in the evening he said. The occupants of the golf cart were taking the newlywed couple back to their rental home when they were struck.

The GoFundMe page states it was created by the mother of the groom and listed a goal of $100,000 to help pay for Samantha’s burial and medical costs for Aric and his family.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” Annette Hutchinson wrote on the page. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

As of Monday night, donations continued coming in, driving the total raised past the $250,000 mark.

Woman facing DUI charges in crash

The driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart was arrested and identified by police as Jamie Komoroski. Gilreath said the vehicle she was driving was traveling at a speed of 65 mph when it struck the golf cart. Komoroski is charged with three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide.

Police say as of Monday afternoon, two of the occupants of the golf cart remained in very serious condition and the third, a child, is in stable condition.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police, South Carolina Probation and Parole, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, Charleston County EMS and the James Island Fire Department also responded to assist Folly Beach officials.

Gilreath said the investigation is ongoing and they are trying to gather as much information as possible about Komoroski’s whereabouts and behavior prior to the crash. They are also in the process of serving search warrants and processing evidence, including blood draw results.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and family members involved in this senseless loss,” Gilreath said. “It is yet again another reminder of the tragedy that often follows the selfish and reckless decision to operate vehicles at high speeds and/or under the influence of alcohol/drugs.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.