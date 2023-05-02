SC Lottery
Historic Mother Emanuel AME Church undergoing $2.7M renovation

Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston is covered in scaffolding as a major renovation project is underway.
By Molly McBride
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known church in downtown Charleston is covered in scaffolding as work continues to renovate the historic building.

Mother Emanuel AME Church Pastor Eric Manning says the building is undergoing a $2.7 million renovation project designed to keep the church running for another hundred years.

Manning says they want to make as few changes to the historic church as possible.

“When you are doing a restoration project for a historic church you want to make sure to recapture everything you can recapture and put back everything you can possibly put back,” he says.

But the project started out of necessity after termites caused significant damage to some of the building’s structure.

Work includes reinforcing some of the trusses inside the church and the balcony that holds the organ. Manning says the organ was so heavy that it actually caused part of the balcony’s structure to fail.

While work is continuing on the balcony, workers are also restoring the organ itself.

Work on the outside of the building includes replacing the old stucco, which had begun separating from the brick underneath. They will also repaint the church and its bell tower.

