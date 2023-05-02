Isle of Palms making strides to increase safety measures

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Just two weeks after the Isle of Palms police chief presented a list of recommendations to the city’s public safety committee, work is already being done to make several of them a reality.

During a Tuesday meeting, Chief Kevin Cornett gave an update on the surveillance and safety equipment approved by city council last week. Last Tuesday, council made a motion to approve around $150,000 to improve security measures in the city. The money will fund a transport van, security cameras, and a helipad drone.

Cornett says they have begun looking at their beach cameras and where they have blind spots and have been reaching out to the company that manages them for quotes. Cornett says they are in the process of making sure they understand FAA guidelines for the drone helipad, and they will be picking up the prison transport van in the next two days.

Cornett says the transport van will be ready to go for a rumored gathering that could take place on May 6 that was talked about on social media. They also have planned for a big increase in law enforcement that day in case.

“I feel very confident that we have a large number of law enforcement officers that will be present here on May 6 and we will have the transport van and a booking station ready to go,” Cornett said. “Anybody who decides to commit crimes on May 6 will be taken to the booking station and put in the transport van and taken to jail.”

These large-scale pop-up parties are not exclusive to Isle of Palms or the Lowcountry, according to Cornett. He says it’s a regional issue and they need to work together to combat the violence.

“This is a nationwide phenomenon that’s taking place on both the East and West Coast,” Cornett said. “It’s something that, as we see a growth in population in our area, people want to come to beaches and that includes those who wish to do ill acts.”

The push to increase security measures comes after a beach shooting on April 7 left five people injured.

Another of Cornett’s recommendations, the implementation of a K9 unit, is in the researching phases. The unit would consist of one dog and one handler. He says they’ve done extensive research on police working dogs and told the committee that there are many different things the dogs could specialize in, including narcotics, bombs, or community relations.

Isle of Palms Councilmember Blair Hahn says the K9 unit will likely be voted on by full council by the end of the month. If approved, he says it will be another six or so months before it can be put into place. But overall, he says he thinks the council supports what the police department wants to do to increase safety measures.

“The issue becomes that we have 4,500 permanent residents on the island,” Hahn said. “Most summer weekends, we have between 50 and 60,000 people on the island. We have to address that and not continue to be the small beach community that Isle of Palms was 30 years ago, and part of that is increasing police presence so that everybody can feel safe and enjoy the beach.”

The committee meeting was the first of two on Tuesday. At 4:30 p.m., Isle of Palms City Council is holding a special called meeting to consider a second reading of an ordinance that would require a permit from the police department for events or gatherings on public property with more than 25 people. This was another one of Cornett’s recommendations.

