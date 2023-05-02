Isle of Palms set to vote on crowd permit ordinance in special meeting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - After a shooting that left 5 people injured on April 7, Isle of Palms officials continue the effort to make the beach a safer place.

Tonight, the city will consider the second and final reading of an ordinance that would require the groups of 25 or more to secure a permit before gathering on the beach. Mayor Phillip Pounds admits that it likely will not be observed, especially by groups of teenagers the likes of whom were on the beach for a Senior Skip Day when that shooting happened. However, he says it would give officers another tool for breaking up large groups in violation of the ordinance.

“It puts a tool in the hands of public safety folks to be able to react when they see a group gathering and it looks like something may be getting ready to get out of control,” Pounds said. “They didn’t have that ability on April 7.

The ordinance is just one of the substantive efforts the city has made to improve the police department’s ability to respond. Pounds says they’re increasing the net of security cameras around the most popular beach entrances with around half a dozen new cameras among other initiatives.

One proposal the police department is considering that could take a little more time to implement is the development of a K-9 unit fully integrated into the police force. That takes specialized employees and equipment, but Pounds say a K-9 is a proven deterrent and it could well be worth it.

“They are trained to go on the beach. If you kind of rewind the clock to April 7 and the event we had here. They’re trained to find discarded firearms, believe it or not. They’re trained to track somebody down,” Pounds said.

City Councilmembers will have a discussion on a K-9 unit at the city’s 10 a.m. Public Safety Meeting.

